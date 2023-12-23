Michigan State freshman Jeremy Fears Jr. suffered non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound near his hometown of Joliet, Illinois, the school announced Saturday.

Fears was shot in the leg late Friday or early Saturday. The school said he underwent surgery Saturday but did not offer any details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting.

An officer with the Joliet Police Department told ESPN that a public information officer was unavailable to discuss the shooting due to the holiday weekend.

"Jeremy underwent surgery this morning and is resting comfortably," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said in a statement. "While there is much we still don't know, my focus is on supporting Jeremy on his road to recovery."

Fears, a four-star prospect in the 2023 class, is averaging 3.5 points per game this season.

The shooting is the latest incident of gun violence to impact the program.

Earlier this year, three students were killed in a mass shooting on Michigan State's campus when a gunman entered two buildings and opened fire before he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. In the Spartans' first game after the shooting, a section of the Breslin Center was left open to honor the victims.

Michigan State (7-5) next faces Indiana State in East Lansing on Dec. 30.