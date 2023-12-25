Jeremy Fears Jr., the Michigan State men's basketball freshman who suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting in his hometown early Saturday, has been discharged from the hospital, his father announced on social media Sunday.

A statement from local police said an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were at a home with friends in his hometown of Joliet, Illinois, when a male gunman entered the residence and began to shoot. The police statement did not identify Fears by name, but a source told ESPN that it aligns with details of the incident.

Fears was shot in the thigh and the woman was struck in the pelvis. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Fears underwent successful surgery on Saturday, the school announced.

Jr is doing really good . Discharged and headed home. #blessed

Per Joliet police, a suspect has not been identified and the investigation is active. Police said they do not know if the victims were the intended targets.

Fears, a four-star freshman in the 2023 class, is averaging 3.5 points per game this season.

In a statement on Saturday, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said he will continue to support Fears as he recovers.

"Jeremy underwent surgery this morning and is resting comfortably," Izzo said in a statement. "While there is much we still don't know, my focus is on supporting Jeremy on his road to recovery."

On his Instagram story Saturday, Fears wrote: "Minor setback we gone be good appreciate yall."

Michigan State is set to face Indiana State in East Lansing on Dec. 30.