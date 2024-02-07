Open Extended Reactions

To win big in today's men's college basketball game, it is beneficial to have an extension of the coach on the floor with a quality point guard. As a former coach, the two things I look for in a player in that role are the ability to effectively create shots for their teammates and the ability to contain penetration defensively. Certainly, being able to make perimeter shots is a big plus, but court vision and the ability to disrupt plays are key for every possession during a game.

Likewise, big-time point guards are the floor generals who are relied upon to make their team's offense efficient, while making sure they're playing the right defense on the other end. That's why having a PTPer at the point guard spot is key.

And so, here's my list of All-Dickie V Super 6 Point Guards for the 2023-24 season, in alphabetical order.

2023-24 stats: 7.7 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 6.7 APG, 1.6 SPG

An agile and skilled point guard, Harris is one of the top assist-to-turnover ratio players in the Big 12 with solid defensive skills. He has increased his assists per game every year, topping at a career-best 6.6 this season.

2023-24 stats: 15.1 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 7.2 APG, 1.7 SPG

Kolek is one of the top skilled playmakers who can shoot and pass. He's been outstanding at distributing the basketball throughout his collegiate career and runs the point to a tee. He's a bit too unselfish, but he has a solid feel for the game.

2023-24 stats: 15.9 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 5.7 APG, 1.2 SPG

Not only is he a tall playmaker (6-foot-5) who can score in a variety of ways, Newton is one of those PTPers I love to watch pass. He can score off the dribble and has the skills that make him a solid rebounder.

2023-24 stats: 12.3 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.2 APG, 2.3 SPG

Sheppard is that rare combination of player who excels at both guard positions. We knew he could score and pass, but he has proved to be a better athlete. He's still learning the college game but has been a shining star among the freshman class.

2023-24 stats: 12.4 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 7.3 APG, 1.5 SPG

Smith continues his improvement, especially in 3-point shooting (42%). He's raised his profile in every major stat this season. He makes Purdue's high-powered offense run.

2023-24 stats: 16.6 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 7.1 APG, 1.5 SPG

Stevens is another in a long line of athletic, skilled playmakers who can score in many ways. He's improved his ability at the point this season and is getting better at defending.