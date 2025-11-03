Who are the longest-tenured NCAA men's basketball coaches?

Open Extended Reactions

Who are the longest-tenured head coaches in men's college basketball history?

Herb Magee holds the NCAA record for the longest tenure, as he coached Thomas Jefferson for 54 seasons. McKendree's Harry Statham (52 seasons) and Jim Smith of Saint John's in Minnesota (51 seasons) also had lengthy stints at their respective schools. However, this list will focus on Division I head coaches.

Check out the longest-tenured head coaches in men's D-I NCAA basketball history below:

Active

1. Greg Kampe, Oakland, 41 seasons

2. Tom Izzo, Michigan State, 31 seasons

T-3. Mark Few, Gonzaga, 27 seasons

T-3. James Jones, Yale, 27 seasons

5. Randy Bennett, Saint Mary's, 25 seasons

All-time

Jim Phelan, Mount St. Mary's, 49 seasons

After starring at La Salle and playing one NBA season with the Philadelphia Warriors, Pheland began coaching. He was the head coach of Mount St. Mary's from the 1954-55 season through the 2002-03 season, leading them to 830 wins. He was named the National Coach of the Year in 1962 and inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.

Phog Allen, Kansas, 49 seasons

After playing for James Naismith, Allen coached basketball, baseball and football at Kansas. He took over as the head coach of Kansas' basketball team in 1907. While he took a brief hiatus (from 1908-09 to 1918-19) to study osteopathic medicine, he would return to coach the team from 1919-20 through 1955-56. Throughout his 49-season tenure, Allen compiled a 746-264 record. He helped get basketball added to the Olympics and created the National Association of Basketball Coaches. Allen was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1959 and the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

Jim Boeheim, Syracuse, 47 seasons

After playing at Syracuse from 1963 to 1966, Boeheim returned to the program to serve as assistant coach for eight seasons. In 1976, he was promoted to head coach and he remained with Syracuse through 2023, when he announced his retirement. Boeheim has the second most wins (1,116) in D-I men's college basketball history. He led the Orange to an NCAA championship in 2003 and five Final Four appearances. He was named the Naismith College Coach of the Year in 2010 and earned the Big East Coach of the Year award four times (1984, 1991, 2000 and 2010). He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005 and the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

Mike Krzyzewski, Duke, 42 seasons

Coach K is the winningest head coach in D-1 men's college basketball history, with 1,202 victories in his career. He was Duke's head coach from 1980-81 to 2021-22, leading the Blue Devils to five NCAA championships and 13 Final Four appearances. Krzyzewski was named the Naismith College Coach of the Year three times (1989, 1992 and 1999) and won the ACC Coach of the Year award five times (1984, 1986, 1997, 1999 and 2000). He also coached Team USA to three Olympic gold medals (2008, 2012 and 2016). He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001 and the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

Tony Hinkle, Butler, 41 seasons

Hinkle was a multisport athlete, playing football, basketball and baseball at the University of Chicago. After his playing days, he coached Butler in all three sports. Hinkle took over as Butler's basketball coach during the 1926-27 season and continued coaching the Bulldogs through the 1969-70 season (aside from a three-year hiatus during World War II). He was also Butler's football and baseball coach throughout his 41-season tenure. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in 1965 and the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006. Butler now plays their games in Hinkle Fieldhouse to honor the legendary coach.

Adolph Rupp, Kentucky, 41 seasons

Rupp played college basketball at Kansas under Phog Allen and then decided to coach. After coaching high school basketball for four years, he took over as Kentucky's head coach in 1930. Over the next 41 seasons, he became one of the best coaches in college basketball history, leading the Wildcats to four NCAA championships and six Final Four appearances. Rupp was named the National Coach of the Year five times (1950, 1954, 1959, 1966 and 1970) and SEC Coach of the Year seven times (1964, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971 and 1972). He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1969 and the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

