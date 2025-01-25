Open Extended Reactions

No. 7 Houston expects to return its second-leading scorer, Emanuel Sharp, for its game at No. 12 Kansas, coach Kelvin Sampson told ESPN.

Sampson said Sharp has the "green light" from the Houston trainer to return for the game Saturday night (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Sharp averages 13.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He missed a win over Utah on Wednesday with a lower body injury and was spotted in a boot.

Sampson said late Friday night that Sharp is going to "give it a go" after he watched him in Houston's on-site practice at Allen Fieldhouse.

Houston is on an 11-game winning streak and easily dispatched Utah 70-36 without Sharp. Houston (15-3) is 7-0 in the Big 12, the only undefeated team in league play.