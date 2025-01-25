Open Extended Reactions

Illinois big man Tomislav Ivisic will miss Sunday's game against Northwestern after being diagnosed with mononucleosis, coach Brad Underwood said Saturday.

Underwood said Ivisic was "really sick" in the Illini's loss last Sunday to Michigan State and was diagnosed with mono afterward.

He then missed Thursday's 91-70 home loss to Maryland.

"He's not contagious, he's beyond that," Underwood said. "We'll see what his timeline is."

Ivisic, a 7-foot-1 center from Croatia, started the first 18 games of the season after being cleared to play just days before the start of the campaign. He was averaging 13.0 points and 8.5 rebounds before his illness, while also anchoring the interior of Illinois' defense.

Without Ivisic against Maryland, the Terrapins' big man duo of Julian Reese and Derik Queen combined for 52 points and 23 rebounds. Underwood was forced to start freshman Morez Johnson Jr. down low, while sophomore Carey Booth also saw an increased role.

No. 17 Illinois (13-6, 5-4 Big Ten) has lost three of its past four games since starting 4-1 in conference play. The Fighting Illini host Northwestern on Sunday before heading to Nebraska on Thursday.