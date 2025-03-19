Open Extended Reactions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- Arkansas freshman guard Boogie Fland will come off the bench for the Razorbacks in the NCAA tournament Thursday, marking his first game action since Jan. 18.

Fland has been dealing with a hand injury and underwent thumb surgery on Jan. 22 to repair the UCL on his right thumb. Fland's return comes with Arkansas again being without leading scorer Adou Thiero, who hasn't played since Feb. 22 with a knee injury.

Fland said that he's 100 percent, although coach John Calipari indicated that Fland's thumb was bothering him a bit so he "went light" in practice.

Fland said he's excited to return under the spotlight of the NCAA tournament.

"This is what you prepare for as a kid," Fland said. "This is what you want to be, and this is where you want to play. So I feel ... it's a big stage, and you just got to show up."

Fland entered the season projected as a potential first-round NBA draft pick. In ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony's latest rankings, released March 1, he was listed at No. 37.

Fland averaged 15.1 points and 5.7 assists before the injury. Kansas coach Bill Self said that when the teams met in a preseason exhibition that Fland was the Hogs' best player. Fland said it will be an adjustment for him coming off the bench, something he hasn't done -- other than in All-Star games -- since either junior high or elementary school.

"I'm just willing to embrace it, whatever is necessary for me to help the team win off the bench," he said.

When Fland's injury was initially announced, the possibility loomed he wouldn't return for the rest of the year. As he rehabbed and got better, he said he had a thought that he could come back. Arkansas coach John Calipari said that Fland came to him and said he'd return only if it would help the team.

Since Fland's injury, Arkansas has found itself. The Razorbacks were 0-5 in the SEC when he was announced to be out for the season. The Hogs have come together to finish 8-10 in conference and win a game in the SEC tournament, which propelled an improbable run to the NCAA tournament.

Calipari recalled Fland saying: "Look, I'm going to be able to go, but I don't want to hurt the team. They're doing some good stuff."

Fland said he's ready to help the team any way he can.

"If you come in off the bench, you can still bring that energy, you still be all over the floor," he said. "You could change the dynamic of the game. So, I don't feel like it is a difference to starting to come off the bench."