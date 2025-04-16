Houston coach Kelvin Sampson explains the breakdown for Houston's offense that failed to get a shot off in the closing seconds vs. Florida. (1:38)

When we debuted the first edition of our Way-Too-Early Top 25 on the final Monday night of the 2024-25 college basketball season, Texas Tech barely had enough players to fill out a projected starting lineup and BYU didn't have a point guard on its roster, earning each a spot in the back half of the rankings.

Ten days later, both Big 12 teams have an argument as a potential national championship contender.

Texas Tech sees the biggest rise from version 1.0 to 2.0, jumping 19 spots in the rankings to leave only Houston and Purdue ahead of the Red Raiders. JT Toppin's decision to forgo the NBA draft and return to Lubbock was the biggest reason for the leap, as he gives Grant McCasland a legitimate preseason first-team All-American. But Tech also hit the transfer portal to add potential starters LeJuan Watts (Washington State), Donovan Atwell (UNC Greensboro) and Tyeree Bryan (Santa Clara).

Meanwhile, BYU moved up 10 spots after adding Baylor transfer Robert Wright III at the point guard position. Wright was one of the best freshmen in the country this past season, showing incredible dynamism with the ball in his hands. Surrounding him with A.J. Dybantsa and Richie Saunders will cause nightmares for opponents.

That's how quickly things can change at this point in the offseason -- and with less than one week until the transfer portal closes, the roster additions will only increase, so we'll roll out version 3.0 shortly after the April 22 deadline. But for now, here's the latest forecast of the top 25 teams for the 2025-26 season.

Previous ranking: 1

Milos Uzan declared for the NBA draft earlier this week, but we might not know his final decision until the deadline. Kelvin Sampson has already recruited an experienced guard to help replace Uzan, landing Creighton transfer Pop Isaacs, a scorer who can create opportunities for others.

The Cougars are also bringing in one of the elite recruiting classes in the country, with three top-20 prospects in the fold. Combined with the return of Emanuel Sharp and Joseph Tugler, we've got faith in Houston.

Projected starting lineup

Kingston Flemings (No. 20 in ESPN 100)

Pop Isaacs (16.3 PPG at Creighton)

Emanuel Sharp (12.7 PPG)

Joseph Tugler (5.5 PPG)

Chris Cenac Jr. (No. 6 in ESPN 100)

Previous ranking: 2

There's a chance Purdue has the preseason Wooden Award favorite and two All-Americans on its roster in 2025-26. Braden Smith will start the season as the best guard in the country after taking the next step in his development this past campaign, while Trey Kaufman-Renn is a dominant force in the paint. The addition of South Dakota State transfer Oscar Cluff should help inside, while a healthy Daniel Jacobsen could be poised for a breakout season. Matt Painter could still add depth from the portal.

Projected starting lineup

Braden Smith (15.8 PPG)

C.J. Cox (6.0 PPG)

Fletcher Loyer (13.8 PPG)

Trey Kaufman-Renn (20.1 PPG)

Oscar Cluff (17.6 PPG at South Dakota State)

Previous ranking: 22

As mentioned above, McCasland's team had the biggest rise since the first iteration of the rankings on championship Monday. The biggest move was the return of JT Toppin, the surefire preseason All-American who dominated the second half of this past season. But the addition of LeJuan Watts, a versatile and skilled wing forward, ensures a seamless replacement for Darrion Williams if he opts to remain in the portal or NBA draft. Christian Anderson should also take a step forward in his sophomore season.

Projected starting lineup

Christian Anderson (10.6 PPG)

Donovan Atwell (13.3 PPG at UNC Greensboro)

Tyeree Bryan (10.4 PPG at Santa Clara)

LeJuan Watts (13.7 PPG at Washington State)

JT Toppin (18.2 PPG)

Previous ranking: 3

Pat Kelsey has had as strong of an offseason as any coach in the country through the past couple of weeks, landing impact transfers Ryan Conwell (Xavier), Isaac McKneely (Virginia) and Adrian Wooley (Kennesaw State) to go with top-10 recruit Mikel Brown Jr. in next season's backcourt.

There are questions up front, though, as we await an announcement from Kasean Pryor. But J'Vonne Hadley is back while James Scott and Aly Khalifa are options up front if Pryor leaves. Germany native Sananda Fru will also factor into the rotation.

Projected starting lineup

Mikel Brown Jr. (No. 8 in ESPN 100)

Isaac McKneely (14.4 PPG at Virginia)

Ryan Conwell (16.5 PPG at Xavier)

J'Vonne Hadley (12.2 PPG)

Kasean Pryor (12.0 PPG in seven games)

Previous ranking: 4

UConn's national championship streak ended at two -- now Dan Hurley and the Huskies will look to reload to make another run. Solo Ball is likely to receive legitimate preseason All-America buzz, while Silas Demary Jr. is more similar of a player to what the Huskies had in Tristen Newton a couple seasons ago. Braylon Mullins should be one of the more impactful newcomers in the country, and Tarris Reed Jr. is a double-double threat. Dayton transfer Malachi Smith adds point guard depth. What will Alex Karaban do?

Projected starting lineup

Silas Demary Jr. (13.5 PPG at Georgia)

Solo Ball (14.4 PPG)

Braylon Mullins (No. 14 in ESPN 100)

Jaylin Stewart (5.4 PPG)

Tarris Reed Jr. (9.6 PPG)

Previous ranking: 16

All eyes will be on Provo, Utah, next season, as No. 1 recruit A.J. Dybantsa arrives at the collegiate level to suit up for the Cougars. How will Kevin Young build around Dybantsa? Teaming him up on the wing with high-level scorer Richie Saunders is a great start. The Cougars also landed Baylor transfer Robert Wright III at point guard. That trio should be one of the country's most explosive on the offensive end.

The key will be BYU improving defensively. The Cougars could still add another talented perimeter option.

Projected starting lineup

Robert Wright III (11.5 PPG at Baylor)

Dawson Baker (7.5 PPG)

Richie Saunders (16.5 PPG)

A.J. Dybantsa (No. 1 in ESPN 100)

Keba Keita (7.4 PPG)

Previous ranking: 5

Dusty May hit the portal early in the cycle, landing three potential starters for next season in Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB), Elliot Cadeau (North Carolina) and Morez Johnson Jr. (Illinois). Lendeborg is a borderline first-round pick, so there is a chance he'll declare for the NBA draft instead, but Cadeau is an incredibly gifted passer and Johnson is primed for a big jump down low.

The Wolverines also added 7-foot-3 UCLA transfer Aday Mara. Returnees Roddy Gayle Jr., Nimari Burnett and five-star signee Trey McKenney will play on the wings.

Projected starting lineup

Elliot Cadeau (9.4 PPG at North Carolina)

Roddy Gayle Jr. (9.8 PPG)

Nimari Burnett (9.4 PPG)

Yaxel Lendeborg (17.7 PPG at UAB)

Morez Johnson Jr. (7.0 PPG at Illinois)

Previous ranking: 7

Arkansas surged down the stretch of the season, earning an NCAA tournament bid and making a run to the Sweet 16 before losing to Texas Tech in overtime. Can John Calipari carry that momentum over to next season?

Four of the Razorbacks' top six players in terms of minutes over that postseason run should be back next season, while Boogie Fland and Adou Thiero are projected top-50 NBA draft picks. The arrival of top-10 recruits Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas adds some scoring pop to the backcourt. Tuesday's additions of Nick Pringle (South Carolina) and Malique Ewin (Florida State) give Calipari options down low.

Projected starting lineup

Darius Acuff (No. 5 in ESPN 100)

D.J. Wagner (11.2 PPG)

Meleek Thomas (No. 10 in ESPN 100)

Karter Knox (8.3 PPG)

Trevon Brazile (6.8 PPG)

Previous ranking: 6

Kentucky could be loaded on the perimeter next season, with the arrivals of transfers Jaland Lowe (Pitt) and Kam Williams (Tulane) as well as five-star prospect Jasper Johnson. There's also the potential return of leading scorer Otega Oweh and rotation players Collin Chandler and Travis Perry.

Mark Pope revamped the frontcourt with defense in mind, with the additions of Mouhamed Dioubate (Alabama) and Jayden Quaintance (Arizona State). Quaintance, however, could miss time after suffering a torn ACL in late February.

Projected starting lineup

Jaland Lowe (16.8 PPG at Pitt)

Jasper Johnson (No. 17 in ESPN 100)

Otega Oweh (16.2 PPG)

Mouhamed Dioubate (7.2 PPG at Alabama)

Jayden Quaintance (9.4 PPG at Arizona State)

Previous ranking: 8

The big questions for Duke surround Tyrese Proctor and Isaiah Evans. Both are ranked inside the top 50 of ESPN's most recent NBA draft rankings, but neither is a projected first-round pick. Regardless, Jon Scheyer brings in the nation's top-ranked recruiting class and might need to start multiple freshmen again next season. The headliner is Cameron Boozer, who should be among the most productive frontcourt players in the country.

Do the Blue Devils become active late in the transfer portal cycle? The next couple of months will tell.

Projected starting lineup

Cayden Boozer (No. 16 in ESPN 100)

Caleb Foster (5.1 PPG)

Nikolas Khamenia (No. 21 in ESPN 100)

Cameron Boozer (No. 3 in ESPN 100)

Patrick Ngongba II (3.9 PPG)

Previous ranking: 12

Auburn reached the Final Four this past season, but Bruce Pearl's roster now faces some questions.

Tahaad Pettiford should be one of the most electric players in the country, but he's going to test the NBA draft waters. Chad Baker-Mazara has another year of eligibility if he wants to use it; he would give the Tigers some continuity and experience. And the Tigers already landed impact transfers Keyshawn Hall (UCF) and KeShawn Murphy (Mississippi State), but more wing production alongside juco transfer Abdul Bashir would help.

Projected starting lineup

Tahaad Pettiford (11.7 PPG)

Abdul Bashir (27.2 PPG at Casper College)

Chad Baker-Mazara (12.2 PPG)

Keyshawn Hall (18.8 PPG at UCF)

KeShawn Murphy (11.7 PPG at Mississippi State)

Previous ranking: 17

Tommy Lloyd is a lock to start two freshmen next season, with top-15 prospects Koa Peat and Brayden Burries entering the fold. Peat is a consistent producer and winner, while Burries is an aggressive multidimensional scorer. Jaden Bradley is back at the point guard spot, while the Wildcats also return big men Tobe Awaka and Motiejus Krivas. It's difficult to see Awaka and Krivas lining up alongside each other all that often, though, so Arizona will continue to hold out hope that projected first-rounder Carter Bryant comes back.

Projected starting lineup

Jaden Bradley (12.1 PPG)

Brayden Burries (No. 11 in ESPN 100)

Koa Peat (No. 9 in ESPN 100)

Tobe Awaka (8.0 PPG)

Motiejus Krivas (7.9 PPG in eight games)

Previous ranking: 13

Iowa State's offensive improvement could take a hit with the losses of Keshon Gilbert and Curtis Jones, but the Cyclones have ranked in the top 15 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency in each of TJ Otzelberger's four seasons in Ames, so there is a relatively high floor given the returning starters. Tamin Lipsey, Milan Momcilovic and Joshua Jefferson form a great core, and Nate Heise started in place of Gilbert late in the season. Blake Buchanan should help down low while Eastern Washington transfer Mason Williams brings another perimeter option.

Projected starting lineup

Tamin Lipsey (10.6 PPG)

Nate Heise (5.1 PPG)

Milan Momcilovic (11.5 PPG)

Joshua Jefferson (13.0 PPG)

Blake Buchanan (5.7 PPG at Virginia)

Previous ranking: 14

Wisconsin found success this past season playing at a much faster tempo than previous teams under Greg Gard. The Badgers were also more reliant on the 3-point shot than in the past. Is that their new formula moving forward? Gard has already hit the transfer portal in a big way, landing three potential starters in Nick Boyd (San Diego State), Andrew Rohde (Virginia) and Austin Rapp (Portland).

All-Big Ten guard John Blackwell is also back to lead the way.

Projected starting lineup

Nick Boyd (13.4 PPG at San Diego State)

Andrew Rohde (9.3 PPG at Virginia)

John Blackwell (15.8 PPG)

Austin Rapp (13.8 PPG at Portland)

Nolan Winter (9.4 PPG)

Previous ranking: 9

The Red Storm's NCAA tournament run ended earlier than expected, but Rick Pitino guided them to the Big East regular-season and tournament titles, putting them back in the national discussion. The losses of Kadary Richmond, RJ Luis Jr. and Aaron Scott will sting, but Zuby Ejiofor is back and Pitino has already landed Bryce Hopkins and Joson Sanon out of the portal. Expect some more perimeter scoring to head to Queens.

Projected starting lineup

Joson Sanon (11.9 PPG at Arizona State)

Simeon Wilcher (8.0 PPG)

Sadiku Ibine Ayo (1.9 PPG)

Bryce Hopkins (15.5 PPG at Providence in 2023-24)

Zuby Ejiofor (14.7 PPG)

Previous ranking: 10

UCLA made a massive early splash in the portal, landing Mountain West Player of the Year Donovan Dent from New Mexico. He gives the Bruins a dynamic, aggressive playmaker. Three starters from this past season's team should also be back, while Mick Cronin will hope for a step forward from Trent Perry in Year 2.

Eric Dailey and Tyler Bilodeau form one of the better frontcourt duos in the Big Ten, with both players posing matchup problems for opponents. Kansas City transfer Jamar Brown adds an experienced shotmaker.

Projected starting lineup

Donovan Dent (20.4 PPG at New Mexico)

Skyy Clark (8.5 PPG)

Trent Perry (3.7 PPG)

Eric Dailey (11.4 PPG)

Tyler Bilodeau (13.5 PPG)

Previous ranking: 11

Nate Oats has already been busy in the portal, landing three transfers who could be in a battle for starting spots from day one. Jalil Bethea and Taylor Bol Bowen are former highly touted recruits, while Bucknell transfer Noah Williamson was the Patriot League Player of the Year. Aden Holloway and a healthy Latrell Wrightsell Jr. should form a solid backcourt pairing regardless of what Labaron Philon ultimately decides to do.

Whether Bethea can find the form that made him a top-10 recruit could determine Bama's ceiling.

Projected starting lineup

Aden Holloway (11.4 PPG)

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (11.5 PPG in eight games)

Jalil Bethea (7.1 PPG at Miami)

Taylor Bol Bowen (8.0 PPG at Florida State)

Noah Williamson (17.6 PPG at Bucknell)

Previous ranking: 19

How will the Gators follow up an incredible season? It could depend on how Todd Golden rebuilds the perimeter. Walter Clayton Jr. is obviously the big departure, but Will Richard and Alijah Martin are also out the door. And what about Alex Condon? He's a borderline first-round draft pick and could test the NBA waters.

Thomas Haugh is a certain breakout candidate next season, while Rueben Chinyelu is also back down low. Expect a much different projected lineup for the next update, with transfers Xaivian Lee (Princeton) and AJ Brown (Ohio) among the targets.

Projected starting lineup

Denzel Aberdeen (7.9 PPG)

Urban Klavzar (3.2 PPG)

Cornelius Ingram Jr. (No. 26 in ESPN 100)

Thomas Haugh (9.8 PPG)

Rueben Chinyelu (6.1 PPG)

Previous ranking: 15

Bill Self received a huge boost for next season during Final Four weekend, when Flory Bidunga withdrew from the transfer portal and announced he was returning to the Jayhawks. He should form one of the best inside-outside duos in the country with Darryn Peterson, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA draft. But Kansas still needs much more. The Jayhawks have landed a pair of transfers in Tre White (Illinois) and Jayden Dawson (Loyola Chicago), with plenty more targets in the portal.

Projected starting lineup

Darryn Peterson (No. 2 in ESPN 100)

Elmarko Jackson (4.3 PPG at 2023-24)

Jayden Dawson (13.9 PPG at Loyola Chicago)

Tre White (10.5 PPG at Illinois)

Flory Bidunga (5.9 PPG)

Previous ranking: 25

The status of Drake Powell is perhaps the last thing left for Hubert Davis to figure out. Powell is not a lock first-rounder but could opt to head to the NBA nonetheless. Elliot Cadeau and Ian Jackson left, replaced by transfers Kyan Evans (Colorado State) and Jonathan Powell (West Virginia).

Davis landed one of the best bigs in the portal in Henri Veesaar and already has top-10 recruit Caleb Wilson coming to Chapel Hill. Alabama transfer Jarin Stevenson also joined up, although he's not the ideal wing if Drake Powell leaves.

Projected starting lineup

Kyan Evans (10.6 PPG at Colorado State)

Seth Trimble (11.6 PPG)

Jonathan Powell (8.3 at West Virginia)

Caleb Wilson (No. 7 in ESPN 100)

Henri Veesaar (9.4 PPG at Arizona)

Previous ranking: 18

Tom Izzo produced one of the best coaching jobs of his career this past season, guiding the Spartans to their first 30-win season since 2019. Can he run it back despite the departure of first-round freshman Jase Richardson? Several of the key frontcourt players return, led by big man Jaxon Kohler and athletic forward Coen Carr. Jeremy Fears Jr. will be key at the point guard spot, and Kaleb Glenn brings some perimeter pop from Florida Atlantic.

A key question is whether Izzo can get enough out of Kur Teng or incoming recruits Jordan Scott and Cam Ward.

Projected starting lineup

Jeremy Fears Jr. (7.2 PPG)

Kur Teng (0.5 PPG)

Kaleb Glenn (12.6 PPG at Florida Atlantic)

Coen Carr (8.1 PPG)

Jaxon Kohler (7.8 PPG)

Previous ranking: 20

It's going to be a new look for Gonzaga, with starters Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Khalif Battle and Ben Gregg all out of eligibility. But Graham Ike returns as the team's anchor down low, and Braden Huff should be back to play alongside Ike in the frontcourt. The perimeter has plenty of questions. Braeden Smith and Jalen Warley both sat out this past season after transferring, while Steele Venters hasn't played since 2023 due to injury.

Mark Few could hit the portal for some more perimeter help.

Projected starting lineup

Braeden Smith (12.5 PPG at Colgate in 2023-24)

Jalen Warley (7.5 PPG at Florida State in 2023-24)

Steele Venters (15.3 PPG at Eastern Washington in 2022-23)

Braden Huff (11.0 PPG)

Graham Ike (17.3 PPG)

Previous ranking: 21

Tennessee has been busy in the transfer portal since it opened, although Ja'Kobi Gillespie (Maryland) and Jaylen Carey (Vanderbilt) are the only additions so far. Rick Barnes knows he needs more help, with starters Zakai Zeigler, Chaz Lanier, Jahmai Mashack and Igor Milicic Jr. as well as reserves Jordan Gainey and Darlinstone Dubar all gone. Gillespie was one of the elite point guards in the portal, but the Vols need at least one more standout wing to play alongside him in the backcourt.

Ja'Kobi Gillespie (14.7 PPG at Maryland)

Bishop Boswell (0.3 PPG)

Amari Evans (No. 75 in ESPN 100)

Jaylen Carey (8.0 PPG)

Felix Okpara (7.1 PPG)

Previous ranking: 23

Ohio State's stumbles down the stretch kept the Buckeyes from reaching the NCAA tournament, but there is optimism in Columbus given they started just one senior and seem poised to bring back four starters. Bruce Thornton is one of the best point guards in the country, while John Mobley Jr. and Devin Royal should take another step. Jake Diebler has made two key additions to the frontcourt with transfers Brandon Noel (Wright State) and Christoph Tilly (Santa Clara) entering the program.

Projected starting lineup

Bruce Thornton (17.7 PPG)

John Mobley Jr. (13.0 PPG)

Devin Royal (13.7 PPG)

Brandon Noel (19.0 at Wright State)

Christoph Tilly (12.5 PPG at Santa Clara)

Previous ranking: 24

It's an offseason of change in Austin. Rodney Terry was fired shortly after the Longhorns' NCAA tournament exit, with Xavier's Sean Miller announced as his replacement less than a day later. Miller brought Dailyn Swain and Lassina Traore with him from the Musketeers and is taking over a roster that brings back three starters in Jordan Pope, Chendall Weaver and Tramon Mark. The Longhorns have landed a couple of transfers, too, including a potential breakout candidate in Florida Atlantic 7-footer Matas Vokietaitis.

Projected starting lineup

Jordan Pope (11.0 PPG)

Chendall Weaver (6.4 PPG)

Tramon Mark (10.6 PPG)

Dailyn Swain (11.0 PPG at Xavier)

Matas Vokietaitis (10.2 PPG at Florida Atlantic)

Next in line: Creighton Bluejays, Oregon Ducks, Illinois Fighting Illini, San Diego State Aztecs, Baylor Bears