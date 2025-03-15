Open Extended Reactions

The high-major coaching carousel started spinning before the 2024-25 season even began, with Virginia's Tony Bennett announcing his sudden retirement back in late October. Miami's Jim Larrañaga, Indiana's Mike Woodson and Florida State's Leonard Hamilton all followed later in the season. Add in Utah abruptly firing Craig Smith with weeks left in the regular season, and there were five power conference openings well before the regular season ended.

While the fact that the transfer portal opening in the middle of the NCAA tournament has sped up coaching search timelines in the sport, the replacement process for most of the open jobs has slowed because top candidates are coaching teams that will be in the NCAA tournament.

Entering Selection Sunday, only three of nine high-major jobs have been filled, all by assistant coaches: two from the NBA and one from college.

As searches progress -- and the dominos continue to fall -- here is the latest intel and buzz from the 2025 coaching carousel.

March 15