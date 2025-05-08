TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Former Alabama men's basketball player Brandon Miller testified Thursday that he was almost struck by bullets fired into his car during a January 2023 shooting that killed Jamea Harris near The Strip in Tuscaloosa.

Miller, now a player for the NBA's Charlotte Hornets, appeared as a prosecution witness in the capital murder trial of Michael Lynn Davis, who is accused of fatally shooting Harris, a 23-year-old Birmingham woman, early the morning of Jan. 15, 2023.

Davis and Miller's former Alabama teammate, Darius Miles, were arrested and indicted in the killing. Miles was charged with "aiding and abetting" Davis by providing the gun, according to the charge sheet.

Wearing a black suit with a white button-down shirt, Miller, 22, testified for almost 90 minutes in front of a crowded courtroom about his involvement and recollections. It's the first time Miller has spoken publicly at length about the night of the shooting.

Miller, who has not been accused of wrongdoing, had driven the gun to the scene where it was taken out of the car by Miles and Davis. Miller's name was first mentioned in connection with the case in a February 2023 hearing, when a police investigator testified that Miller drove his Dodge Charger, which had Miles' gun in the back seat, to The Strip that night and that Miles had texted Miller to do so.

On Thursday, Miller was asked by Chief Assistant District Attorney Paula Whitley whether he had been offered anything in exchange for not being charged with a crime in this case. Miller testified: "No promises. Just being cooperative."

In June 2023, months after the shooting, the Hornets selected Miller as the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft.

Miller had been with Davis, Miles and Jaden Bradley at an apartment on the evening of Jan. 14, 2023, when the four decided to go to the Twelve25 Sports Bar on The Strip. When they arrived, Miller left because the line was too long. Instead, he went to Moe's, a different establishment in downtown Tuscaloosa less than a mile away.

Whitley went through a series of text messages between Miller and Miles. Just after 1 a.m., Miles texted Miller to pick him up, to which Miller replied, "probably gonna be a minute" at 1:06 a.m. Thirteen minutes later, Miles again asked, "how long you gonna be?"

Miller then told Miles to get a ride with Bradley. Almost a half-hour later, Miller texted Miles to tell him he was on his way.

Miller said Miles then texted him while Miller was driving, saying, "I need my joint. ... RL [real life] jus got da fakin'." Miller explained that Miles was telling him he needed his gun (joint) because someone was "putting on a front" (fakin'). Miles texted Miller to first pick him up at Twelve25 and later at Bradley's car.

Miller testified under cross-examination from defense counsel John Robbins that he interpreted "fakin'" as someone threatening or "trying to scare" Miles. Miller testified that Miles did not tell him the exact reason he needed his gun and that Miles did not tell him he was going to give it to Davis or that it would be used.

Prosecutors played dashcam footage from Miller's car, with Miller and former basketball manager Cooper Lee inside and where audio could be heard and road-facing video seen. When Miller arrived, he pulled up behind Bradley's Dodge Challenger. Both Miller's and Bradley's cars were pulled off to the right side of Grace Street to try to allow cars to pass.

Miles and Davis walked up to Miller's car. Davis is heard asking, "Is there one in the head?" -- meaning, Is the gun loaded? -- and Miles responding, "You know it is." Miller testified that he was unaware of what was about to happen and that he did not speak with Miles or Davis when he arrived on Grace Street.

Miller had not been there when Davis and Cedric Johnson, Harris' boyfriend, got into a short conversation outside Harris' black Jeep. Davis was outside. Johnson sat in the back seat of the Jeep. Bradley and Miles pulled Davis away to defuse the conversation, which Bradley testified to on Wednesday. Bradley testified that he didn't hear Johnson or Davis make any threats. Throughout the trial, witnesses have been asked what they heard Davis and Johnson say to each other before the shooting and have given various responses.

Miller testified that he did not see the black Jeep before the shooting. Video showed Miller driving by it when the Jeep's were lights off. On Wednesday, Johnson testified that by this time he had been driving the Jeep and that he was not aware the Jeep's lights were off.

Dashcam footage showed Miller and Lee discussing what Miles and Davis might have been up to after they left the car. As they talked, shots were heard. Davis was then seen on the footage in front of Miller's car. Davis shot two bullets into Miller's car -- striking the windshield and almost hitting Miller -- while running away. Either Miller or Lee is heard saying "Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God."

As Miller sped away, either Miller or Lee is heard on the dashcam saying, "We almost just got killed" and asking, "What the f--- just happened?" When Miller pulled over after driving away, he was concerned about his car. He testified he was unaware that Harris, who was sitting in her Jeep, had been shot once in the chin just below her lip, the bullet going through her neck, killing her.

He testified that he went to police with his attorney soon after the shooting and spoke with police investigators twice.

Miller previously declined to discuss events the night of the shooting. His attorney at the time, James Standridge, said Miller fully cooperated with police and in a February 2023 statement said Miller never touched or saw the gun. In Miller's only public comments about the shooting before Thursday, he called the situation "really heartbreaking" in March 2023.

Miller is one of four former members of the Alabama men's basketball program who appeared on the pretrial potential witness list in the case. Bradley, who transferred to Arizona in 2023 and is now the Wildcats' point guard, testified Wednesday. It's not clear whether former player Nick Pringle or Lee will be called. The trial began with jury selection Monday.

Miller testified that he knew Davis "ever since I got to Bama," meeting him through Miles, and that Davis was often around the basketball team, including in the locker room with Miles and sometimes at open practices.

Miles' trial date has not been set. His attorney, Mary Turner, or a member of her team has been in the courtroom each day of Davis' trial.

Circuit Court judge Daniel F. Pruet is presiding at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse. If convicted, Davis could face life in prison. It is considered a capital murder case in Alabama because Harris was inside a vehicle when she was shot. Prosecutors decided not to seek the death penalty.

Miller played one season for the Crimson Tide in 2022-23 before being selected by the Hornets. He suffered a season-ending wrist injury in January.