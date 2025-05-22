Open Extended Reactions

Texas Tech transfer Darrion Williams, arguably the best available player in the portal, has committed to NC State, he announced on social media Thursday -- giving Will Wade his biggest addition since taking over the Wolfpack.

Williams, who withdrew from the NBA draft earlier this week, chose NC State over Kansas and Ohio State, sources told ESPN.

A 6-foot-6 forward, Williams earned first-team All-Big 12 honors last season after averaging 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists for Texas Tech. He was terrific in the NCAA tournament for the Red Raiders, scoring at least 20 points in each of his final three games -- averaging 23.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists over that span.

Williams began his career with one season at Nevada before transferring to Texas Tech in 2023.

He was a projected second-round pick in ESPN's most recent mock draft, but opted to return to college to try and boost his stock for next year. The only two uncommitted players higher than Williams in ESPN's transfer rankings are RJ Luis Jr. and PJ Haggerty, but both are still in the NBA draft and have yet to withdraw.

Williams' commitment is Wade's biggest splash since taking over NC State in the spring. Only one player from last season's team is set to return to Raleigh, but Wade has now added seven transfers -- with all seven possessing experience at the Power 5 level -- and two ESPN 100 freshmen.

The Wolfpack were considered the favorite for Memphis transfer Haggerty, but Williams' commitment could impact his recruitment. NC State is also squarely in the mix for North Carolina transfer Ven-Allen Lubin.