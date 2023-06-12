Real or not? Players with the most unexpected starts of 2023

In a recent game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves went 1-for-4 with a single and hit into two double plays. No runs, no RBIs, not much of a contribution in Atlanta's 5-2 victory. Except, buried in the middle of a forgettable game were some positive signs for the struggling sophomore.

In his first at-bat, Harris lined a ball at 97 mph into the left-center gap, only to see Arizona's Corbin Carroll make a spectacular diving catch. In his next at-bats, he laced a 104-mph one-hopper that third baseman Josh Rojas made a nifty backhanded stab on to turn into a 5-4-3 double play, and then Harris hit into another, a hard grounder at 109 mph right to the shortstop. In his final at-bat, he ripped a 113-mph low line drive up the middle for a base hit. A hard-hit ball is classified at 95 mph or better and Harris had four of them in the game, but just the one hit. Yes, getting the ball in the air will help, but in 2023 players are hitting .500 on hard-hit balls.

A few days later, Harris went 3-for-4 with a home run and double against the New York Mets, both hits at 103-plus mph. The game after that, he went 2-for-4 with a double, both hits clocking in at 108 mph. The next, he went 1-for-4 against the Washington Nationals but with two balls at 108 and 110 mph. It has been a rough go for Harris, but those exit velocity numbers suggest he is perhaps finding his 2022 stroke again.

Harris headlines this special edition of Real or Not. Let's dig into some of the numbers of a few players who have captured my attention and who play important roles on teams in playoff races. (We're avoiding rookies since we just covered them recently.)

Are these early results -- both bad and good -- for real? Or ... not?