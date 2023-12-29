Open Extended Reactions

When Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed a 12-year, $325 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers -- after the team had already added Shohei Ohtani on a 10-year, $700 million contract -- L.A. ended up with the two biggest fish in the free agent market. A number of teams had one or both of those new Dodgers at the top of their target list. What should those front offices do now?

Here's a look at how I would proceed if I were running the teams that were finalists for Yamamoto (and in many cases, Ohtani), now left to look in another direction. These Plan Bs are informed by what I'm hearing these teams are already doing or considering, along with my own thoughts on their best options. The teams are listed in order of current roster quality per FanGraphs depth charts.