          The trends that have rocked the 2024 MLB playoffs

          From bullpens collapsing to stars rising to the moment, here are the trends that have rocked the MLB playoffs so far. Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
          • David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior WriterOct 10, 2024, 11:00 AM
          The MLB playoffs are off to a riveting start.

          We've seen dramatic, mind-blowing home runs late in games -- and grand slams on back-to-back days. We've seen the dislike between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres reach a boiling point we haven't witnessed in the postseason since Pedro Martinez tossed Don Zimmer to the ground in 2003. We've seen Shohei Ohtani blast a home run in his first postseason game, normally unhittable closers losing games, the Detroit Tigers continuing their out-of-nowhere magical run and Grimace doing everything he can to inspire the New York Mets.

          Let's take stock of the early trends in the 2024 postseason.