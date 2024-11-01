Open Extended Reactions

We've barely had time to rest up from the 2024 MLB playoffs -- which ended with the Los Angeles Dodgers hoisting the World Series trophy in the Bronx on Wednesday night -- but the offseason has arrived and that means it's time to talk free agency.

The biggest free agent of this winter is Juan Soto, and he's his own special case to consider as those around the industry predict he could make upward of $600 million. Soto's decision will certainly affect team strategies, so let's remove him from the equation for now and take a look at the market apart from him.

Here's an initial dive into 10 of the top free agents along with some of the best potential fits for them -- considering not only team need but also its willingness to spend money.