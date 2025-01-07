Open Extended Reactions

Is your favorite MLB franchise getting hotter or colder? Or is it stuck in the tepid middle?

This time last year, we took a literal stance on such questions, assigning a team temperature to each club that serves as a state-of-the-organization snapshot. All that matters is winning or losing and how trends in those categories fit within the context of the franchise's history.

With the hot stove season moving past the baseball equinox (that is, spring training is now closer than the end of the World Series), it's time to update those numbers.

How hot -- or cold -- is your team?