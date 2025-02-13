Open Extended Reactions

Good news, baseball fans: For this year's All-Star Game in Atlanta, players will return to wearing their primary home and road uniforms, the long-standing tradition that MLB went away from for the past four contests.

Which players will be competing? It's never too soon to speculate, so let's pick rosters for our annual Way-Too-Early 2025 MLB All-Stars exercise.

The National League roster was much more difficult to select this year. Consider the top four players to switch teams this offseason: Juan Soto left the New York Yankees to sign with the New York Mets; Kyle Tucker was traded from the Houston Astros to the Chicago Cubs; Corbin Burnes left the Baltimore Orioles for the Arizona Diamondbacks; and Roki Sasaki signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. That's four new stars in the NL and three fewer in the American League.

In addition to the NL's new stars, it also had an absolutely loaded rookie class from 2024: Paul Skenes, Jackson Merrill, Jackson Chourio, Masyn Winn, James Wood, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Spencer Schwellenbach and Jared Jones, not to mention the two Japanese veterans, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shota Imanaga.

As always, we follow the MLB All-Star rules: 32-man rosters, 20 position players (including at least two at each position) and 12 pitchers (including at least three relievers), with a representative from each team.