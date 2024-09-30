Open Extended Reactions

The MLB All-Star Game will feature players wearing their primary home and road uniforms again starting in 2025.

The league made the announcement Monday as part of a series of uniform changes to be made over the next two seasons in response to an outcry from players.

Players previously wore their primary uniforms from the 1930s through the 2019 All-Star Game in Cleveland. They began wearing uniforms specifically designed for the exhibition at the 2021 All-Star Game in Colorado. The change doesn't include caps; players will wear game caps designed for the exhibition.

The other announced changes undo aspects of the Nike Vapor Premier jersey design introduced this season, which drew widespread criticism from players after the league, Nike and Fanatics partnered with the MLBPA to solicit feedback from players.

The alterations will include increased pant customization, reverting back to materials used before this season, and enlarging the sizing of the lettering for player names on the backs of jerseys.

The league, citing production timelines, said the uniform modifications will not be fully implemented for the 2025 season. Road gray uniforms of the fabric used during the 2023 season, however, will be ready for spring training. All uniforms will use materials from the 2023 seasons by 2026.