NEW YORK -- Outfielder Stephen Piscotty was released from his minor league contract by the San Francisco Giants at his request on Thursday.

Piscotty, 32, hit .320 (8-for-25) with three doubles and seven RBIs in 10 spring training games.

San Francisco also acquired outfielder Matt Beaty from Kansas City for cash and he struck out as a pinch hitter in his Giants debut during a 5-0 opening day loss at the New York Yankees.

Catcher Roberto Pérez's contract was selected from the minors, and he went 1-for-2 with a strikeout in his Giants debut. The 34-year-old was with Pittsburgh last year after spending his first eight major league seasons with Cleveland.

San Francisco optioned right-hander Sean Hjelle to Triple-A Sacramento and reassigned outfielder Bryce Johnson, infielder Casey Schmitt, catcher Austin Wynns and right-hander Sergio Romo, who is retiring.

Outfielder Luis González (lower back surgery) and left-hander Thomas Szapucki (left arm neuropathy) were put on the 60-day injured list.

Outfielders Mitch Haniger (left oblique strain) and Austin Slater (left hamstring strain) were placed on the 10-day IL and right-hander Luke Jackson (Tommy John surgery) on the 15-day IL, all retroactive to March 27.