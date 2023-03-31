Major League Baseball says it is investigating a confrontation between Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon and an Athletics fan at Thursday's season opener in Oakland.

In a 12-second video posted on social media, Rendon grabs the fan by the shirt through the guardrails and accuses the fan of calling him a "b----." Rendon continues to challenge the fan as he denies the claim. Rendon then calls the fan a "motherf---er" and takes a swipe, which does not connect, as he lets go of the shirt and proceeds to leave the area.

No video showing what let up to the altercation was immediately available.

"We are aware of the video and we are now looking into the matter," MLB said in a statement.

The Angels said they had no comment on the situation and that Rendon would discuss what happened with reporters before Saturday's game against Oakland.

Rendon was 0-for-3 in the Angels' 2-1, Opening Day loss to the Athletics. He missed the majority of 2022 after undergoing right wrist surgery during the season.