The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Eloy Jimenez on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a low-grade strain of his left hamstring.

Jimenez, who suffered the injury while running the bases in Monday's game, is expected to be sidelined for two to three weeks. He is batting .211 (4-for-19) with two doubles, three RBIs and six strikeouts through five games this season.

He was limited to 84 games last season after appearing in only 55 games in both 2020 and 2021.

In a related roster move, the White Sox recalled infielder Jake Burger from Triple-A Charlotte.

Burger batted .250 with eight homers and 26 RBIs in 51 games with the White Sox last season. He is hitting .167 (2-for-12) with a double through three games with Charlotte in 2023.