New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson left Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies with right hamstring tightness and will be reevaluated Thursday, the team announced.

The 2015 AL MVP was running at half-speed to first base on a flyout leading off the second inning and pulled up between home and first. It was 48 degrees with mist at the start of the game.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa replaced Donaldson at the start of the third inning.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.