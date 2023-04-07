NEW YORK -- The Mets' rotation should be getting reinforcements soon.

Justin Verlander said he expects to return from a muscle strain before the end of April. The righty upped his throwing intensity to 75% on Friday while throwing on the field before New York faced off against the Miami Marlins.

"The general soreness I was having is really dissipating quickly," Verlander said. "All positive signs."

Verlander said he is "really close to being able to take off the leash" after suffering a low-grade teres major muscle strain. The reigning Cy Young award winner is lobbying against rehab starts.

Mets manager Buck Showalter expressed more caution than Verlander about the righty's return.

"He's progressing really well and he'll be ready as quickly as that injury would dictate," Showalter said. "We're being pretty careful about it."

Verlander put together one of the best seasons of his career in 2022 after returning from Tommy John surgery, posting a 1.75 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 5.9 bWAR in 28 starts with a 18-4 record.