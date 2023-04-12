CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs are in agreement with outfielder Ian Happ on a 3-year, $61 million extension, sources tell ESPN.

The deal includes a full no-trade clause.

Happ, 28, was set to become a free agent after the 2023 season but will remain in Chicago through at least 2026 as his new contract begins next year.

After finishing eighth in Rookie of the Year voting in 2017, Happ struggled to stay in the big leagues, seeing his strikeout percentage balloon to 36 percent the following season. But over time, he matured both as a hitter and an outfielder. He made his first all-star team and won his first gold glove in 2022.

Happ is part of a core of Cubs players which include Dansby Swanson, Nico Hoerner, Jameson Taillon and Seiya Suzuki. All are signed for at least the next three seasons.

Happ is off to a fast start in 2023, boasting a .981 OPS which includes a home run, 10 walks and 11 strikeouts. He was mentioned in trade rumors last July and more than likely would have been moved this summer if the Cubs fell out of contention.

Happ's signing comes a couple of weeks after the team locked up second baseman Nico Hoerner for three years as well. Both are homegrown players and will remain Cubs for the foreseeable future.