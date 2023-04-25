NEW YORK -- Justin Verlander, who has yet to make his New York Mets debut after suffering an injury during spring training, said he expects to return to the team after making one scheduled rehab start on Friday.

The rehab outing would put Verlander on track to return May 3 against the Detroit Tigers. The righty has been on the injured list since the end of spring training with a low-grade teres major strain.

"It definitely is frustrating," Verlander said. "It's hard for me to not be a part of and not want to help in some way, shape or form. But everybody behind the scenes is saying, 'Just wait, your time will be here.'"

Verlander said he feels 99% ready.

"Throwing feels absolutely wonderful," Verlander said. "All positive signs."

Verlander recently threw 43 pitches across three innings in a live-batting practice session at the team's facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Mets manager Buck Showalter said he expects Verlander to throw 3-4 innings in Friday's start. Showalter wouldn't say what Mets affiliate Verlander will join.