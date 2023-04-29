HOUSTON -- Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Cristian Pache was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Pache will need surgery, but the team did not have a scheduled date for the procedure and there was no immediate timetable for Pache's return.

Pache was injured Friday night in a game against the Houston Astros when he slipped going back to second base after taking a lead off the bag. He was removed in the fifth inning of a 3-1 victory.

To fill his roster spot, the Phillies recalled outfielder Dalton Guthrie from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Pache, 24, was acquired from the Oakland Athletics in a March 29 trade for minor league reliever Billy Sullivan. Pache is batting .360 (9-for-25) with one home run, three doubles and four RBIs in 18 games this season. He has made six starts for Philadelphia in center field and three in right.

Pache gave the Phillies a 2-1 lead Friday night with an RBI double in the fifth inning.

"I feel for him and for the club because he was really playing well, really improving," Thomson said. "Now, Dalton comes up and takes his spot. We will utilize him basically the same way we did with Cristian."

Guthrie was hitting .278 with two homers, two triples and six doubles in 21 games for Lehigh Valley. He made his major league debut with the Phillies last season and was on their roster for two rounds during the National League playoffs.