Ronald Acuna Jr. exits the second game of the Braves' doubleheader after being hit with a high fastball by Mets starter Tylor Megill. (0:53)

NEW YORK -- Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. was removed from the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the New York Mets after getting hit in the left shoulder with a 93 mph fastball from Tylor Megill.

After the 5-3 loss, the Braves announced that Acuna is day-to-day after further imaging revealed no fracture.

"It's just to always make sure," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said regarding the team's decision to send Acuna for further testing at a hospital after X-rays came back negative at Citi Field.

Leading off the game, Acuna was drilled with an 0-2 pitch. He sat on the ground for a while holding his shoulder in obvious pain while receiving attention from an athletic trainer.

Acuna then walked back to the dugout and was replaced by pinch runner Kevin Pillar, who took the slugger's spot in right field.

The Braves later said that Acuna has a left shoulder contusion.

Acuna finished a triple shy of the cycle and scored three times as the Braves won the opener 9-8 after the teams were rained out the previous two days. He launched a 448-foot home run into the rarely reached third deck at Citi Field, taking a good look at his prodigious drive before beginning an animated trot around the bases.

A trio of New York batters were plunked in the first game -- Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil -- although all three were just grazed by pitches slower than 90 mph.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.