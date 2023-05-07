CHICAGO -- The Miami Marlins reinstated infielder Joey Wendle from the 10-day injured list on Sunday and optioned infielder Xavier Edwards to Triple-A Jacksonville.

Wendle had been sidelined by a strained right intercostal muscle. He was placed on the IL on April 4.

The 33-year-old Wendle is 0-for-8 in four big league games this year. His main positions are shortstop, second and third base.

"I think we'll look at him more as a shortstop," Miami manager Skip Schumaker said before the finale of a weekend set against the Chicago Cubs. "He was our shortstop Opening Day, and coming out of this spring training he was going to be our shortstop.

"I think for the most part he's going to get every right-handed pitcher start, and then we'll kind of look at the lefty situation."

Edwards made his big league debut Tuesday against Atlanta. He went 1-for-6 and scored a run in three games with Miami.

Schumaker also said Johnny Cueto didn't feel well on Sunday, a day after the right-hander left a rehab start for Jacksonville after falling while trying to cover first base. He was tagged for six runs and eight hits in 2 1/3 innings with the Jumbo Shrimp.

The 37-year-old Cueto signed with Miami in free agency in January. He has been on the 15-day IL since April 4 with right biceps tightness.

"I really don't have too big of an update, other than it doesn't feel great today, his ankle," Schumaker said. "So we'll kind of see what he feels like the next couple days, but it definitely, it holds up kind of the build-up program that he's having."