The San Francisco Giants designated infielder/outfielder Darin Ruf for assignment on Tuesday and called up infielder Casey Schmitt, the No. 4 prospect in the organization.

The Giants first reinstated Ruf from the 10-day injured list before the DFA.

Schmitt's first appearance will mark his major league debut. The 24-year-old was the Giants' second-round pick in the 2020 draft out of San Diego State.

Ruf, 36, was batting .261 in nine games in his second stint with the Giants, who traded him to the Mets at the deadline during the 2022 season. The Mets released Ruf on April 2 and the Giants signed him to a minor league deal on April 8. He's a career .240 hitter with 67 home runs.

Schmitt is batting .313/.352/.410 in 32 games at Triple-A Sacramento this season. Schmitt has primarily played third base in the minors but has also logged 512 career innings at shortstop.

The Giants also optioned outfielder Cal Stevenson to Sacramento. He was hitless in 12 plate appearances, with three walks and a run in six games.