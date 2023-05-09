The Cincinnati Reds designated veteran right-hander Luis Cessa for assignment Tuesday.

The club also placed left-hander Reiver Sanmartin on the 15-day injured list with a left elbow stress reaction before starting a home series with the New York Mets.

Cessa, 31, was 1-4 with a 9.00 ERA in seven games, including six starts, this season, his third in Cincinnati. He's 17-22 lifetime with a 4.43 ERA in 208 games (35 starts) for the New York Yankees (2016-21) and Reds.

To fill the open roster spots before taking on the Mets, Cincinnati called up right-handers Ben Lively and Kevin Herget from the minor leagues.

Lively, 31, is 4-0 with a 2.33 ERA in five games (four starts) at Triple-A Louisville. His last major league appearance was in 2019 with Kansas City. He's 4-10 with a 4.80 ERA in 26 games (20 starts) in the majors.

Herget, 32, is 1-0 with a 2.35 ERA in four relief appearances for the Reds this season.

The club also announced that infielder Matt Reynolds cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Louisville.

The Mets made moves of their own prior to the game. New York scratched right-hander Max Scherzer from his Tuesday start because of neck spasms.

The Mets, having lost four of the past five games, recalled left-hander David Peterson to make the spot start.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.