MILWAUKEE -- Kansas City catcher and seven-time All-Star Salvador Perez was scratched from the Royals' lineup Friday due to what manager Matt Quatraro described as "a little bit of blurry vision."

Quatraro said Perez already had received treatment from a specialist.

"It's just a matter of time until it resolves," Quatraro said before the Royals played the Milwaukee Brewers. "It's nothing long term or serious."

Perez had been in the original lineup as the designated hitter. Vinnie Pasquantino was set to fill that role instead.

The 33-year-old Perez is batting .289 with a .338 on-base percentage, .511 slugging percentage, seven homers and 21 RBI in 35 games this season.