SAN DIEGO -- Padres slugger Manny Machado left Monday night's game against the Kansas City Royals two innings after he was hit on the left hand by a pitch from Brad Keller.

Machado was drilled with the bases loaded in the second to bring in a run in the Padres' 4-0 victory that snapped a five-game losing streak. He played defense at third base in the top of the third but was replaced by pinch hitter Rougned Odor in the fourth.

Padres manager Bob Melvin said X-rays were negative.

"There's nothing broken in there. He got hit on the top of the hand. Might have gotten a nerve or something like that," Melvin said. "For him to come out of the game, it can't feel too terribly good. He's got quite the pain tolerance. We've got a lot of treatment. We'll see how he is [Tuesday]."