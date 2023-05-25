One week after he was called up by the New York Mets, veteran catcher Gary Sanchez was designated for assignment Thursday.

The Mets reinstated catcher Tomas Nido (dry eye syndrome) from the 10-day injured list to replace Sanchez.

In three games with the Mets, Sanchez had one hit and one RBI in six at-bats.

The Mets signed Sanchez on May 9, one week after he opted out of a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants.

Sanchez, a two-time All-Star, has 154 career home runs, including seasons of 33 and 34 during his seven years with the New York Yankees. He was then traded to the Minnesota Twins before the 2022 season.

In 128 games for the Twins, Sanchez posted a slash line of .205/.282/.377, with 16 home runs and 61 RBIs.