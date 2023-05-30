The Detroit Tigers placed left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with an index finger injury, while outfielder Matt Vierling was also placed on the 10-day IL with lower back soreness.

The Tigers recalled right-hander Braden Bristo and infielder/outfielder Tyler Nevin from Triple-A Toledo, then later added outfield depth by trading for veteran center fielder Jake Marisnick from the Chicago White Sox for cash considerations.

Rodriguez's injury is listed as a "left index finger pulley rupture," with the ailment expected to keep him out for at least his next two starts. The injury occurred in the sixth inning of Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Rodriguez, 30, has a 2.13 ERA over his first 11 starts of the season, while posting a 4-4 record. It is the fourth-best ERA from a starter in baseball and the third best in the American League, entering play Tuesday.

In eight seasons with the Boston Red Sox (2015-21) and Tigers, Rodriguez is 73-48 with a 4.02 ERA in 187 appearances (181 starts).

Vierling, 26, is batting .241 with four home runs and 15 RBIs in 46 games for the Tigers. In three seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies (2021-22) and Tigers he is a career .254 hitter with 12 home runs and 53 RBIs in 197 games.

Bristo, 28, made his major league debut earlier this season with the Tampa Bay Rays, pitching three scoreless innings and earning a save on April 13 against Boston.

Nevin, who turned 26 on Monday, is the son of Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin. Tyler Nevin played 10 games with the Tigers earlier this season, going 2-for-22 with one home run. In 74 career games over three seasons with the Baltimore Orioles (2021-22) and Tigers, he is a career .192 hitter with four home runs and 23 RBIs.

Marisnick, 32, had been designated for assignment by the White Sox on May 21. He signed a free agent deal with Chicago over the winter and hit .260 with one home run, 11 RBIs and nine stolen bases in 33 games with Triple-A Charlotte before being called up on May 10. He appeared in nine games for the White Sox, going hitless in two at-bats but scoring a run.

Marisnick has appeared in 840 career games with seven different teams in his 11 seasons, batting .228 with 63 homers, 213 RBIs and 79 stolen bases. He won a World Series in 2017 with the Houston Astros, hitting 10 or more homers in three straight seasons for the club from 2017 to '19.