NEW YORK -- Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm is out of the starting lineup for the second time in three games because of left hamstring tightness.

Bohm had an MRI on Wednesday, and the Phillies were awaiting the results. Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson said it was too soon to tell if Bohm might land on the injured list.

Bohm sat out Sunday night's loss in Atlanta because of the same issue. Philadelphia was off Monday.

Edmundo Sosa was set to start at third Wednesday night against the New York Mets, batting ninth.

Thomson said Bohm felt discomfort Tuesday night after fielding a slow roller. He played the entire game and went 0-for-3 in a 2-0 loss to the Mets.

Bohm is batting .265 with six homers and a team-high 37 RBIs this season. He has a .724 OPS.