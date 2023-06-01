The Philadelphia Phillies placed infielder Alec Bohm on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left hamstring injury.

Bohm missed Sunday's game at Atlanta with tightness in the hamstring, and the Phillies were off Monday. He returned to the lineup Tuesday against the Mets but aggravated the injury making a defensive play at third base.

"Very mild, but we want to take care of it and knock it out," manager Rob Thomson said. "He had the two days off and we thought we had knocked it out."

Bohm, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 draft, is batting .265 with six home runs and 37 RBI in 53 games this season.

The Phillies promoted infielder Drew Ellis from Triple-A Lehigh Valley ahead of Thursday's matinee against the host Mets, who have won the first two games in the series.

Ellis, 27, last played in the majors in 2022 with the Diamondbacks and Mariners. He is hitting .269 with a 1.009 OPS, eight homers and 27 RBI in 21 games at two minor league levels this season.

Thomson said Edmundo Sosa will start at third base in Bohm's absence. Kody Clemens will play first base against right-handed pitchers and Ellis will start at first against lefties.