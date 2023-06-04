The St. Louis Cardinals called up first baseman Luken Baker from Triple-A Memphis and designated catcher Tres Barrera for assignment on Sunday.

Baker, 26, has 18 home runs on the season, tying him with Jo Adell of Triple-A Salt Lake for the minor league lead. Baker's 53 RBIs rank third in that category in the minors.

The Cardinals selected Baker, then playing at TCU, with the 75th overall pick in the 2018 draft. He was the 2015 Gatorade National Player of the Year at Oak Ridge High School in Conroe, Texas.

When he appears in his first game with St. Louis, he will become the third member of the Cardinals to make his debut this season, following outfielder Jordan Walker and right-hander Guillermo Zuniga.

In 438 minor league games, Baker has a .257 average with 79 home runs and 264 RBIs.

Barrera, 28, appeared in 51 games over three seasons with the Washington Nationals and in six with the Cardinals this season. He was 0-for-2 at the plate.

He has a career average of .228 with two homers and 14 RBIs.