Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list this week and could return to the starting lineup as early as Tuesday's series opener against the Chicago Cubs.

Rendon participated in a full baseball workout during the Angels' off-day Monday, but manager Phil Nevin told reporters that the team likely would wait until Wednesday to activate the 11-year veteran.

Rendon hasn't played since May 13 because of a strained groin -- the latest injury-related absence that has become the norm in his Angels' tenure, which began in 2020 after he signed a seven-year, $245 million contract.

In four years with the Angels, Rendon has not played in more than 58 games in any season. His return will create an interesting dilemma for Nevin. Gio Urshela, who has filled in for Rendon at third base, is playing good defense and ranks fourth in the American League with a .310 batting average.

Even when healthy, Rendon has not been nearly the player he was with the Washington Nationals, for whom he played his first seven major league seasons.

While in Washington, he was an All-Star, ranked in the top six in National League MVP voting three times, led the league in doubles twice and led the majors in RBIs in 2019.

Rendon likely will take the roster spot of reserve infielder Livan Soto, but the Angels also could look to promote infielder David Fletcher soon. Fletcher was sent to Triple-A Salt Lake in mid-April when the club promoted shortstop Zach Neto from Double-A Rocket City.

Fletcher has played well for Salt Lake, hitting .347 with 21 RBIs in 35 games.

