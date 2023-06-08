        <
          Yankees put P Nestor Cortes on 15-day IL with rotator cuff strain

          • Reuters
          Jun 8, 2023, 05:16 PM

          The New York Yankees placed left-hander Nestor Cortes on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a left rotator cuff strain.

          The designation is retroactive to Monday for Cortes, 28, who is 5-2 with a 5.16 ERA through 11 starts.

          A first-time All-Star in 2022, Cortes has struck out 59 batters, walked 19 and allowed 10 homers in 59⅓ innings this season.

          The Yankees recalled southpaw Matt Krook from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding transaction.

          Krook, 28, has been pitching in the minors since 2016 and has yet to make his MLB debut. He is 1-1 with a 1.47 ERA in 13 relief appearances this season for the RailRiders.