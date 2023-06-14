BALTIMORE -- Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle has been placed on the 10-day injured list with vertigo, a move that came Tuesday after the team anticipated his return following a three-game absence.

Mountcastle hasn't played since June 8 in Milwaukee. Manager Brandon Hyde described his malady as an "illness" and had said Tuesday afternoon that Mountcastle wouldn't start but would likely be available off the bench.

"He's feeling much, much better today," Hyde said before Baltimore faced Toronto in the opener of a three-game series.

Hours later, shortly before the opening pitch, the Orioles announced that Mountcastle was on the injured list in a move retroactive to Saturday.

To fill out the roster, catcher Mark Kolozsvary was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk and pitcher Noah Denoyer was designated for assignment.

The 26-year-old Mountcastle leads the Orioles with 11 home runs, but he's batting .162 in his last 18 games and hasn't had a multihit game since May 16.

He's batting .227 with 12 doubles, 39 RBIs and 34 runs scored.