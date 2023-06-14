Mike Yastrzemski and Patrick Bailey crank back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning to extend the Giants' lead. (0:42)

ST. LOUIS -- Keaton Winn's first trip to a major league ballpark also became the site of his first big league save.

Winn, 25, worked four solid innings of relief Tuesday night to help the San Francisco Giants to an 11-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

The right-hander allowed one run on one hit in a 55-pitch effort and was doused with a combination of hot sauce and toothpaste by his teammates after the contest.

"It was crazy. It was awesome. I don't even know how to describe it," Winn said. "So awesome."

Winn, from Ollie, Iowa, which has a population of about 200, had approximately 30 relatives, friends and fans in attendance.

San Francisco outfielder Mitch Haniger suffered a fractured right forearm after being hit by a pitch from Jack Flaherty in the third inning.

"Anytime you get hit, the hand's warm and it doesn't feel great," Haniger said. "Injuries are part of the game. At same time you've got to focus on what's next."

Haniger battled back from an oblique injury in spring training and was rounding into form, driving in two runs in the Giants' 4-2 win over the Cardinals on Monday.

"He worked so hard to get back, and he was just starting to get on a roll," Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. "He was starting to swing the bat good and feel good. This is a pretty good gut punch for Mitch and our club."

San Francisco has won five straight road games and six of its last eight overall. The Giants also claimed just their third series in St. Louis in 10 tries since 2013.

The Cardinals lost for the ninth time in 11 games. They fell to 27-41 overall, the team's worst start since opening the 1978 season 24-44.