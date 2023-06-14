Atlanta Braves right-hander reliever Jesse Chavez was helped off the field after being drilled in the left shin by a comebacker during the sixth inning of a 10-7 victory in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said X-rays were negative, and Chavez was transported to a nearby hospital to undergo further evaluation and tests.

Chavez was hit directly in the shin by a one-hop shot up the middle by the Tigers' Miguel Cabrera. He writhed in pain on the mound and was eventually carried off the field by two trainers.

"You're always concerned when anybody gets hit like that," Snitker said. "That ball was smoked, too."

Chavez, 39, has a 1.55 ERA in 29 innings over 31 appearances this season.