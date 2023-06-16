The Chicago White Sox placed right-hander Mike Clevinger on the 15-day injured list because of right biceps inflammation.

In a corresponding move, the White Sox recalled right-hander Jesse Scholtens from Triple-A Charlotte.

Clevinger, who had an IL stint in late May with right wrist inflammation, left Wednesday's start against the Dodgers after 4 2/3 scoreless innings. He underwent evaluation and testing Thursday and said there was no structural damage.

Clevinger is 3-4 with a 3.88 ERA, 53 strikeouts and 26 walks in 12 starts over 62 2/3 innings during his first season with the White Sox. He has undergone two Tommy John surgeries in his career, which also includes stints with the Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres.

Scholtens is 0-2 with a 3.24 ERA in five games over two stints with the White Sox this season. He is 2-2 with a 4.44 ERA, 45 strikeouts and 13 walks in nine starts over 46 2/3 innings with Triple-A Charlotte.