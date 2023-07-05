        <
          Twins activate RHP Cole Sands (shoulder) from 15-day IL

          • Reuters
          Jul 5, 2023, 04:40 PM

          The Minnesota Twins reinstated right-hander Cole Sands from the 15-day injured list on Wednesday.

          Sands was sidelined with a right shoulder impingement and has not pitched for the Twins since May 30.

          He tossed three scoreless innings over two games on a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul.

          Sands, 25, has no decisions and a 0.73 ERA in seven relief appearances this season for Minnesota.

          The Twins optioned right-hander Josh Winder to St. Paul in a corresponding move.

          Winder, 26, is 1-0 with a 4.76 ERA in four appearances out of the Minnesota bullpen this season.