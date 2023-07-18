ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Shohei Ohtani, dealing with a troublesome finger during his last three trips to the pitcher's mound, is still on track to make his next scheduled start Friday vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates, Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin said prior to Monday's series opener against the New York Yankees.

Ohtani first pitched through a cracked nail in his right middle finger on June 27, which also developed into a blister when he took the mound in San Diego on July 4. The additional rest afforded by the All-Star break didn't completely solve the issue; Ohtani was still nursing the cracked fingernail and nearby blister while being charged with five runs (four earned) and recording only 15 outs against the Houston Astros on Friday.

Ohtani typically throws his between-starts bullpen sessions the day before his outings, so there's a chance his status could change coming off the team's Thursday off day. But Nevin said the blister and cracked fingernail are nowhere near as bad now as they were during his July 4 start and that the issue is not made any worse by gripping the bat while he's hitting.

"So far," Nevin said, "Shohei's good."

Ohtani's start comes amid a flurry of rumors about him potentially being traded before the Aug. 1 deadline. The Angels are not believed to have made a firm decision on Ohtani's availability, but every loss makes it seem more likely that owner Arte Moreno provides the front office with the go-ahead to make a deal before Ohtani ventures into free agency. The Angels began the week having lost 11 of their last 13 games, setting up the very real possibility that Ohtani's Friday start is his last at home in an Angels uniform.

"The goal is just to win each day," Nevin, speaking Sunday, said when asked about the pressure to win in order to justify keeping Ohtani. "You can't ignore the talk and what's going on; you hear it every day, I'm asked about it every day. I don't know about him. But I don't think it's an extra incentive like, 'Oh, we got to win to keep Shohei.' Those are things that are out of our control. They're out of my control. Those are front-office decisions."