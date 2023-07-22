Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson is set to return to the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Swanson, 29, was listed as sixth in the order after being activated Saturday from the 10-day injured list. He had been sidelined since July 5 with a left heel contusion.

Before the injury, Swanson, who signed a seven-year, $177 million deal with the Cubs in the offseason, had been hitting .258/.343/.409 with 10 home runs and 36 RBIs in 367 plate appearances. He also had four stolen bases through 83 games, on pace for a drop from last season's career-high 18.

To make space for Swanson, first baseman Jared Young was optioned to Triple-A Iowa. Young, 28, hit .171/.256/.371 with one home run and five RBIs over 35 plate appearances.