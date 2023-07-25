The Cincinnati Reds got a little revenge against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.

In the first inning, budding superstar Elly De La Cruz hit a long fly ball to left-center field. It looked like it was out of the park, but Joey Wiemer made a stunning catch to rob De la Cruz.

When De La Cruz came up again, the Brewers had a little fun at his expense, saying that he "almost hit a home run in the first inning ... but didn't" on the big screen in center field.

Of course, you can predict what happened next if you have any sense of comedic timing. The shortstop hit another deep fly ball, and there was no bringing this one back.

De La Cruz Missile! 😱



456 feet for Elly. pic.twitter.com/kEJPOTMiv0 — MLB (@MLB) July 25, 2023

The Reds didn't let the Brewers forget about their taunt and posted a screengrab of it on Twitter while tagging the "Baseball Images that Precede Unfortunate Events" accounts.

Brutal.