Randal Grichuk hit his eighth home run of the season for the Rockies on Saturday before being dealt to the Angels on Sunday. (0:24)

The Los Angeles Angels bolstered their lineup in a trade with the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, acquiring infielder C.J Cron and outfielder Randal Grichuk along with cash considerations for minor league LHP Mason Albright and RHP Jake Madden.

Cron, 33, has appeared in 56 games with the Rockies this season, batting .260 with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs. He's spent time on the injured list this summer due to back spasms, returning to the lineup in late June. Cron hit 57 home runs and drove in 194 runs in 2021 and 2022, emerging as one of the Rockies best hitters.

Grichuk, 31, has appeared in 64 games, batting .308 with eight home runs and 27 RBIs. Both players were original draft picks of the Angels, Cron in 2011 and Grichuk in 2009.

With Shohei Ohtani entrenched at designated hitter for the Angels, Cron will likely play first base where Mike Moustakas has seen time recently. Grichuk can play all three outfield positions, appearing in 26 games in left field this year, 20 in center and 13 in right.

The moves come on the heels of the Angels acquiring starter Lucas Giolito and reliever Reynaldo Lopez from the White Sox earlier this week.

Los Angeles is attempting to make the playoffs for the first time in a decade, sitting four games out of the wild card and 5.5 games behind division leader Texas in the American League West.

Albright, 20, has gone 9-4 with a 3.62 ERA in 15 games this season for Low-A Inland Empire. In his three minor league seasons, he has combined to go 11-8 with a 5.36 ERA. He was selected in the 12 round of the 2021 amateur draft.

Madden, 21, is playing his first professional season this year after being selected by the Angels in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of Northwest Florida State College. He owns a 2-6 record and a 5.46 ERA in 14 starts for Low-A Inland Empire. He's the eighth-ranked prospect in the Angels' system, according to MLB.com.