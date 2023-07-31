Aaron Judge restores the Yankees' lead on the Orioles with a 442-foot shot to left-center field. (0:30)

The New York Yankees recalled right-handed pitcher Jhony Brito from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start Monday night's game against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays in place of scheduled starter Domingo German.

German was scheduled to be on the mound for the series opener in New York, but he's experiencing some discomfort in his armpit area, per manager Aaron Boone.

New York optioned right-handed reliever Ron Marinaccio to Triple-A in a corresponding roster move.

German, 30, is 5-7 with a 4.77 ERA over 19 starts this season. He is 0-2 with a 5.64 ERA in four starts since tossing the 24th perfect game in baseball history June 28 at the Oakland Athletics. In those starts, German has 32 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings.

He last pitched Tuesday in a 9-3 loss to the Mets, when he allowed six runs on seven hits in six innings. He struck out nine but also allowed three home runs.

Brito, 25, made his major league debut earlier this season as part of the Yankees' major league rotation while multiple starters were sidelined with injuries. In 12 appearances (11 starts) Brito went 4-4 with a 4.70 ERA. He last pitched for New York June 27.

Marinaccio, 28, is 4-5 with two saves and a 4.08 ERA in 44 appearances out of the Yankees' bullpen this season.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.