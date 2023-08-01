The Boston Red Sox placed left-hander Joely Rodriguez on the 15-day injured list on Monday due to right hip inflammation.

The move is retroactive to Saturday, and Boston called up fellow southpaw Joe Jacques from Triple-A Worcester to fill in for Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, 31, hasn't pitched since last Tuesday, when he allowed three hits across two innings of scoreless relief against the Atlanta Braves. In 11 relief appearances this season, Rodriguez has yet to earn a decision while posting a 6.55 ERA with 14 strikeouts.

Jacques, 28, was with the Red Sox for most of June and July before getting optioned to Worcester on Saturday. He went 2-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 14 appearances (one start) during his first big-league stint this season. Jacques also had one save.